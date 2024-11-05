Consolidated Edison (ED) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter.
Consolidated Edison Stock Performance
Shares of ED stock opened at $99.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. Consolidated Edison has a 52 week low of $85.85 and a 52 week high of $107.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.79. The company has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.36.
Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 64.59%.
About Consolidated Edison
Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.
