Consolidated Edison (ED) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter.

Shares of ED stock opened at $99.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. Consolidated Edison has a 52 week low of $85.85 and a 52 week high of $107.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.79. The company has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 64.59%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ED shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $103.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.73.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

