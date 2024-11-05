Contrasting Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) & Parkson Retail Group (OTCMKTS:PKSGY)

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Free Report) and Parkson Retail Group (OTCMKTS:PKSGY – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Epiroc AB (publ) and Parkson Retail Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Epiroc AB (publ) 13.94% 22.37% 11.46% Parkson Retail Group N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Epiroc AB (publ) has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Parkson Retail Group has a beta of -0.2, indicating that its stock price is 120% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Epiroc AB (publ) $5.69 billion 4.09 $889.34 million $0.68 28.38 Parkson Retail Group $591.08 million 0.05 $9.38 million N/A N/A

This table compares Epiroc AB (publ) and Parkson Retail Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Epiroc AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Parkson Retail Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Epiroc AB (publ) and Parkson Retail Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Epiroc AB (publ) 0 0 0 0 N/A Parkson Retail Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Epiroc AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Parkson Retail Group pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 20.4%. Epiroc AB (publ) pays out 26.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Epiroc AB (publ) beats Parkson Retail Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Epiroc AB (publ)

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment for use in surface and underground applications in North America, Europe, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments. The Equipment & Service segment provides equipment and solutions for rock drilling, rock excavation, rock reinforcement, loading and haulage, and ventilation systems, as well as drilling equipment for exploration, and water and energy; and related spare parts and services for the mining and infrastructure industries. This segment offers solutions for automation, digitalization, and electrification. The Tools & Attachments segment provides consumables for rock drilling, such as drill bits and drill rods, as well as tools for exploration drilling and rock reinforcement; ground engaging tools, such as cast lips, teeth, and protective shrouds, as well as digital solutions for the mining industry; and hydraulic attachments, including hydraulic breakers, shears and pulverizers, concrete cutters and busters, drum cutters, excavator grapples, excavator magnets, hydraulic compactors, crusher and screening buckets, auger drive units, and couplers and thumbs, as well as HATCON that is a remote monitoring tool. In addition, the company offers aftermarket services, including new circular services, productivity-enhancing technology-agnostic digital solutions, mid-life upgrades, diesel-to-battery conversions, and remanufacturing of components. Epiroc AB (publ) was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Nacka, Sweden.

About Parkson Retail Group

Parkson Retail Group Limited operates and manages a network of department stores, shopping malls, outlets, and supermarkets primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various brands of fashion and lifestyle related merchandise focusing on four categories, which include fashion and apparel, cosmetics and accessories, household and electrical, and groceries and perishables targeting the young and contemporary market. It also provides food and beverages, property, and consultancy management services; wholesale and retails cosmetic products, and trade; and offers money lending and credit services, as well as engages in domestic and cross-border trading. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China. Parkson Retail Group Limited is a subsidiary of PRG Corporation Limited.

