Contrasting TriSalus Life Sciences (TLSI) & Its Competitors

TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSI – Get Free Report) is one of 236 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare TriSalus Life Sciences to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for TriSalus Life Sciences and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TriSalus Life Sciences 0 0 5 1 3.17 TriSalus Life Sciences Competitors 1878 4837 9078 264 2.48

TriSalus Life Sciences presently has a consensus target price of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 210.17%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 16.41%. Given TriSalus Life Sciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe TriSalus Life Sciences is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TriSalus Life Sciences -219.71% N/A -192.99% TriSalus Life Sciences Competitors -548.75% -134.14% -26.50%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TriSalus Life Sciences and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares TriSalus Life Sciences and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TriSalus Life Sciences $18.51 million -$59.04 million -1.60 TriSalus Life Sciences Competitors $1.04 billion $9.23 million -8.27

TriSalus Life Sciences’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than TriSalus Life Sciences. TriSalus Life Sciences is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.6% of TriSalus Life Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.0% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 32.8% of TriSalus Life Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

TriSalus Life Sciences has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TriSalus Life Sciences’ peers have a beta of 0.46, indicating that their average stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TriSalus Life Sciences beats its peers on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About TriSalus Life Sciences

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc., a medical technology company, researches, develops, and sells drug delivery technologies and immune-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of liver and pancreatic cancer. The company offers Pressure Enabled Drug Delivery infusion systems, such as the TriNav infusion system, which is used in transarterial radioembolization and chemoembolization procedures for patients with liver cancer and metastases; and the Pancreatic Retrograde Venous Infusion device, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial, for locally advanced pancreatic cancer. It also develops nelitolimod, an investigational immunotherapeutic in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of uveal melanoma with liver metastases, hepatocellular carcinoma, intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma, and locally advanced pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma. The company serves interventional radiologists, IR technicians, medical oncologists, nursing support, value analysis committee staff, and patients through its sales representatives and sales managers. TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.

