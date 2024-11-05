Cormark Comments on Eldorado Gold’s Q4 Earnings (NYSE:EGO)

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) – Research analysts at Cormark boosted their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Eldorado Gold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 4th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.49. The consensus estimate for Eldorado Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.45 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s FY2026 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on EGO. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $18.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.88.

Eldorado Gold Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of EGO stock opened at $16.46 on Tuesday. Eldorado Gold has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $19.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $331.76 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eldorado Gold

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tobam increased its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 5,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 232.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 169,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.