Cormark Issues Positive Forecast for Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Stock Price

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Cormark from C$1,800.00 to C$2,125.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FFH. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$1,325.00 to C$1,425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$2,100.00 to C$2,200.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$2,100.00 to C$2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

FFH stock opened at C$1,815.22 on Monday. Fairfax Financial has a 1 year low of C$1,171.70 and a 1 year high of C$1,890.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.13, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$42.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1,687.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1,590.26.

In other news, Senior Officer Olivier Elie Quesnel sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,566.13, for a total value of C$270,940.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 202 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$316,358.26. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. In related news, Director Brian David Young sold 4,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,617.96, for a total transaction of C$6,924,875.22. Also, Senior Officer Olivier Elie Quesnel sold 173 shares of Fairfax Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,566.13, for a total value of C$270,940.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$316,358.26. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,953 shares of company stock worth $11,304,176. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

