Cornerstone Capital Inc. Increases Stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Cornerstone Capital Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 151,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $8,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 148.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 151,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,828,000 after buying an additional 90,594 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 81.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after buying an additional 21,884 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 12,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,453,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

INDA stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.30. 3,944,441 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.56. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $38.21. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

