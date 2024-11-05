Costain Group (LON:COST) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Costain Group PLC (LON:COST – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 111.50 ($1.45) and last traded at GBX 110 ($1.43), with a volume of 1581029 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 109 ($1.42).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Costain Group from GBX 80 ($1.04) to GBX 105 ($1.37) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.

Get Costain Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on COST

Costain Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Costain Group Cuts Dividend

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 102.31 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 91.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of £299.55 million, a PE ratio of 1,004.55, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.64.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a GBX 0.40 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Costain Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 909.09%.

Insider Activity at Costain Group

In other Costain Group news, insider Helen Willis sold 234,555 shares of Costain Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.39), for a total transaction of £250,973.85 ($326,703.79). 6.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costain Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Costain Group PLC provides smart infrastructure solutions for the transportation, energy, water, and defense markets in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Transportation and Natural Resources. The Transportation segment operates in the road, rail, and integrated transport markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Costain Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costain Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.