Craig Hallum Initiates Coverage on PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD)

Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of PolyPid in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

PolyPid stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.37. The stock had a trading volume of 310 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. PolyPid has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $9.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.48 and a 200 day moving average of $3.87.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.26. Equities analysts predict that PolyPid will post -4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PolyPid stock. Rosalind Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD – Free Report) by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 679,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262,368 shares during the quarter. PolyPid comprises about 1.5% of Rosalind Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Rosalind Advisors Inc. owned 14.16% of PolyPid worth $2,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 26.47% of the company’s stock.

PolyPid Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing targeted, locally administered, and prolonged-release therapeutics using its proprietary polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) technology to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which is in a pivotal Phase 3 confirmatory trial for prevention of surgical site infections (SSIs) in patients undergoing abdominal colorectal surgery with large incisions.

