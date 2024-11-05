Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Acquires 1,155 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 107,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 184,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,445,000 after acquiring an additional 48,752 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 11,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 6,194 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 2,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 38.2% in the first quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,717,148. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $90.29 and a one year high of $120.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.37. The company has a market cap of $84.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

