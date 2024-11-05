Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Boosts Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $31,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.0% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,438,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 175,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,270,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $532,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE:LLY traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $804.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,046,774. The business’s fifty day moving average is $908.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $867.39. The stock has a market cap of $763.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.15, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $561.65 and a 1 year high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.34). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 71.08% and a net margin of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,033.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,106.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,008.41.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

