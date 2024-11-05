Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Raises Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 80,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $10,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $2,330,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 6.8% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 76,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,989,000 after acquiring an additional 4,858 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 1.8% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 4.8% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 210,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,548,000 after acquiring an additional 9,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Jacobs Solutions news, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total value of $625,633.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,688,038.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total value of $286,313.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,069 shares in the company, valued at $6,346,108.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total transaction of $625,633.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,688,038.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,516 shares of company stock worth $1,124,533. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

J traded up $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.46. The company had a trading volume of 9,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,857. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.59 and a 1-year high of $144.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.38 and a 200-day moving average of $142.57.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.96. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.92%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Jacobs Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $158.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $138.60 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.30.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

