Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 23,855 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 226,111 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 23,855 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $9,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 204.7% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 365.4% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Comcast by 177.1% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 812 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMCSA traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,457,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,602,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.85 and a 200-day moving average of $39.60. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.43 and a one year high of $47.11. The stock has a market cap of $166.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The firm had revenue of $32.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

CMCSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.75 to $48.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

