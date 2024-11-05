Critical Contrast: Euronav (CMBT) & Its Peers

Euronav (NYSE:CMBT – Get Free Report) is one of 57 publicly-traded companies in the “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Euronav to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current ratings for Euronav and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Euronav
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Euronav Competitors
|268
|1607
|1851
|85
|2.46
As a group, “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies have a potential upside of 36.33%. Given Euronav’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Euronav has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.
Dividends
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Euronav and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Euronav
|$1.24 billion
|$858.03 million
|2.22
|Euronav Competitors
|$772.39 million
|$120.80 million
|5.82
Euronav has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Euronav is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Profitability
This table compares Euronav and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Euronav
|112.38%
|22.35%
|11.43%
|Euronav Competitors
|31.74%
|15.72%
|8.28%
Volatility & Risk
Euronav has a beta of -0.07, meaning that its share price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Euronav’s competitors have a beta of 0.81, meaning that their average share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
43.7% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Euronav Company Profile
Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium. As of March 15, 2024, Euronav NV operates as subsidiary of CMB NV.
