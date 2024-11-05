CrossAmerica Partners (CAPL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect CrossAmerica Partners to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 0.51% and a negative return on equity of 314.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. On average, analysts expect CrossAmerica Partners to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CrossAmerica Partners Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE CAPL opened at $20.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $781.14 million, a PE ratio of 36.68 and a beta of 1.50. CrossAmerica Partners has a 12-month low of $18.43 and a 12-month high of $24.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.89 and a 200 day moving average of $20.55.

CrossAmerica Partners Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.22%. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 375.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded CrossAmerica Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th.

About CrossAmerica Partners

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

