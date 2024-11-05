CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Vestor Capital LLC

Vestor Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,067 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.5% during the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Saturna Capital Corp raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.7% during the first quarter. Saturna Capital Corp now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 3.1% during the third quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.8% during the second quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.1% during the third quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $3,203,489.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 400,390 shares in the company, valued at $119,027,939.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $500,322.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,962 shares in the company, valued at $11,582,623.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $3,203,489.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 400,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,027,939.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,212 shares of company stock worth $30,529,413 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. BTIG Research cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.74.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $298.88 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $183.60 and a 12 month high of $398.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 433.16, a P/E/G ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $285.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.96.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

