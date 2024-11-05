Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 0.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share.

Cushman & Wakefield Stock Up 13.9 %

CWK traded up $1.83 on Tuesday, hitting $14.97. 4,517,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,207,410. Cushman & Wakefield has a twelve month low of $7.28 and a twelve month high of $15.98. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.38 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CWK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cushman & Wakefield currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.80.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

