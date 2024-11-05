CVC Income & Growth GBP to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.06 (LON:CVCG)

CVC Income & Growth GBP (LON:CVCG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, October 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.06 ($0.03) per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of CVCG stock opened at GBX 119.82 ($1.55) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 116.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 114.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £152.48 million and a P/E ratio of 2,396.40. CVC Income & Growth GBP has a 52-week low of GBX 100 ($1.30) and a 52-week high of GBX 121 ($1.57).

CVC Income & Growth Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund of fund launched by Goldman Sachs International. The fund is managed by CVC Credit Partners Investment Management Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of Western Europe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies across diversified sectors.

