CVC Income & Growth GBP to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.06 (LON:CVCG)

CVC Income & Growth GBP (LON:CVCG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, October 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.06 ($0.03) per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
CVC Income & Growth GBP Stock Performance
Shares of CVCG stock opened at GBX 119.82 ($1.55) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 116.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 114.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £152.48 million and a P/E ratio of 2,396.40. CVC Income & Growth GBP has a 52-week low of GBX 100 ($1.30) and a 52-week high of GBX 121 ($1.57).
CVC Income & Growth GBP Company Profile
