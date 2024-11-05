D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lowered its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 115,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $22,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,856,397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,735,620,000 after buying an additional 2,474,262 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 2.3% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,669,893 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $517,198,000 after purchasing an additional 81,900 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 0.4% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,064,149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,901,000 after purchasing an additional 9,137 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 51.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,657,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $233,525,000 after purchasing an additional 561,337 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,108,703 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $211,507,000 after buying an additional 62,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DHI shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays cut their price target on D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JMP Securities increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $196.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $178.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.87.

D.R. Horton Trading Up 1.8 %

D.R. Horton stock opened at $170.74 on Tuesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.22 and a 12-month high of $199.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 7.32 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.17 by ($0.25). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 11.14%.

D.R. Horton declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 18th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

