DA Davidson Lowers Earnings Estimates for Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note issued on Monday, November 4th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $5.72 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.14. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Customers Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $6.11 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.09). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $167.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Customers Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday. Hovde Group lowered Customers Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Customers Bancorp from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Customers Bancorp from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.88.

Customers Bancorp Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE CUBI opened at $45.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.94. Customers Bancorp has a 52 week low of $40.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Institutional Trading of Customers Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 1.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,242,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,575,000 after acquiring an additional 21,302 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,186,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,038,000 after purchasing an additional 111,654 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 14.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 686,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,954,000 after purchasing an additional 87,557 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 94.3% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 549,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,344,000 after purchasing an additional 266,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 88.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 479,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,284,000 after purchasing an additional 225,785 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Customers Bancorp

In other news, CEO Samvir S. Sidhu bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.53 per share, for a total transaction of $113,825.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 144,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,579,267.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

