Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Stock Rating Upgraded by TD Cowen

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at TD Cowen to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DAWN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.71.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

DAWN stock opened at $14.81 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.38. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $18.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.38 and a beta of -1.51.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.58. The company had revenue of $93.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Day One Biopharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $426,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,097,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,606,947.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, CFO Charles N. York II sold 2,633 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $36,862.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 232,485 shares in the company, valued at $3,254,790. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 30,000 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $426,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,097,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,606,947.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,248 shares of company stock valued at $697,082 over the last quarter. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 38.4% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 9.8% during the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 16.9% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 5,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

