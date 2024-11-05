Decred Trading Down 11.9% Over Last 7 Days (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 4th. Decred has a market capitalization of $181.28 million and $962,292.35 worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decred coin can now be purchased for $11.04 or 0.00016175 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Decred has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.04 or 0.00060136 BTC.

Zano (ZANO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00010038 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00005765 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001466 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,927.62 or 0.37996057 BTC.

About Decred

DCR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,424,514 coins. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred. Decred’s official website is decred.org.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

