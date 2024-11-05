Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $4.57 Million

Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 5th. Dejitaru Tsuka has a total market capitalization of $4.57 million and $97,209.98 worth of Dejitaru Tsuka was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dejitaru Tsuka has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dejitaru Tsuka token can now be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dejitaru Tsuka Profile

Dejitaru Tsuka was first traded on May 25th, 2022. Dejitaru Tsuka’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Dejitaru Tsuka is medium.com/@dejitarutsukasangha. The official website for Dejitaru Tsuka is dejitarutsuka.community. Dejitaru Tsuka’s official Twitter account is @dejitaru_tsuka and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dejitaru Tsuka

According to CryptoCompare, “Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dejitaru Tsuka has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of Dejitaru Tsuka is 0.00452904 USD and is down -7.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $107,415.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dejitarutsuka.community/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dejitaru Tsuka directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dejitaru Tsuka should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dejitaru Tsuka using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

