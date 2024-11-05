Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Wayfair (NYSE:W) Stock Price

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $69.00 to $46.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

W has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America cut Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Wayfair from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.28.

Wayfair Stock Performance

W stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.99. The company had a trading volume of 178,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,340,918. Wayfair has a one year low of $38.02 and a one year high of $76.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.26.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Wayfair’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.38) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Wayfair will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jon Blotner sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $246,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,791,380.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jon Blotner sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $246,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,791,380.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 1,011 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.42, for a total value of $49,963.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,502,054.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,471 shares of company stock worth $1,987,002 over the last ninety days. 23.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wayfair

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of W. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 210.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

