Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DLAKY. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup lowered shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Deutsche Lufthansa Price Performance
About Deutsche Lufthansa
Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Passenger Airlines; Logistics; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Services (MRO). The Passenger Airlines segment offers products and services to passengers of Lufthansa Airlines, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, and Eurowings.
