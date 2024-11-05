Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DLAKY. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup lowered shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa Price Performance

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa stock opened at $6.66 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.24. Deutsche Lufthansa has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $9.27.

(Get Free Report)

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Passenger Airlines; Logistics; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Services (MRO). The Passenger Airlines segment offers products and services to passengers of Lufthansa Airlines, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, and Eurowings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.