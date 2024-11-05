DHI Media (WIL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

DHI Media (TSE:WIL – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th.

DHI Media (TSE:WIL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The company reported C($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.40). The company had revenue of C$129.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$136.90 million.

Separately, Cormark lowered shares of DHI Media from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th.

