Diebold Nixdorf’s (DBD) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, RTT News reports. The brokerage currently has a $50.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of NYSE DBD traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.45. Diebold Nixdorf has a 12-month low of $18.81 and a 12-month high of $47.73.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. Diebold Nixdorf had a return on equity of 226.25% and a net margin of 56.28%. The firm had revenue of $939.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.30 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Diebold Nixdorf will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, CEO Octavio Marquez bought 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.34 per share, for a total transaction of $41,074.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,069,801.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Frank Tobias Baur acquired 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.58 per share, with a total value of $46,667.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 24,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,551.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Octavio Marquez bought 1,100 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.34 per share, with a total value of $41,074.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,069,801.16. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 3,650 shares of company stock worth $141,935. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 765,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,188,000 after purchasing an additional 31,152 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 44.3% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 28,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 8,896 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 56.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the second quarter valued at $1,876,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 21,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 6,812 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

