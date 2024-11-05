DigiByte (DGB) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.24 Million

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. DigiByte has a total market cap of $93.42 million and $2.24 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DigiByte has traded down 13.3% against the dollar. One DigiByte coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $69,828.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $342.63 or 0.00490678 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00008669 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.48 or 0.00095211 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $161.23 or 0.00230896 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00025979 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.32 or 0.00067759 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00019863 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DigiByte Profile

DigiByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,346,940,050 coins. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com.

DigiByte Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

