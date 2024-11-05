Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Holdings Increased by Arista Wealth Management LLC

Arista Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,902,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,023 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for 18.1% of Arista Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Arista Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $75,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,822,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,391,000 after purchasing an additional 441,160 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,877,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,215,000 after acquiring an additional 493,911 shares during the last quarter. Kooman & Associates grew its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 2,633,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,515,000 after acquiring an additional 79,374 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 1,915,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,795,000 after acquiring an additional 79,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,906,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,472,000 after acquiring an additional 5,806 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DFAU stock opened at $39.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.91. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $30.05 and a 12-month high of $40.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02.

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

