Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Cut to Neutral at CL King

CL King downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.43.

Dine Brands Global Stock Performance

Shares of DIN stock opened at $29.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.71. Dine Brands Global has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $52.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.12.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.07. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $206.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.46 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dine Brands Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.23%.

Institutional Trading of Dine Brands Global

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DIN. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 438.7% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,296 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 383.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

