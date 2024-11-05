Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) Upgraded to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $85.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 45.92% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised Disc Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.40.

Disc Medicine stock opened at $58.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.74. Disc Medicine has a fifty-two week low of $25.60 and a fifty-two week high of $77.60.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.08. As a group, analysts predict that Disc Medicine will post -4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Disc Medicine by 76.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Disc Medicine by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Disc Medicine by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Disc Medicine by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Disc Medicine by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 40,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

