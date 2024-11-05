Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.46 EPS

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.46), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $373.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.80 million. Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 24.14% and a negative return on equity of 15.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS.
Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Performance
Diversified Healthcare Trust stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.72. 1,322,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,031,291. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.12. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $1.94 and a 12-month high of $4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 11.63 and a current ratio of 11.63. The stock has a market cap of $654.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.23.
Diversified Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 28th. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.70%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Report on Diversified Healthcare Trust
Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile
DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Diversified Healthcare Trust
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Insider Buying Signals Upside for These 3 Stocks
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- These 2 Big Players Are Set to Compete With Elon Musk’s Starlink
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- NXP Semiconductors Nears Rock Bottom: A Buy Signal Is Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.