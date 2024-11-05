Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.46 EPS

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.46), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $373.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.80 million. Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 24.14% and a negative return on equity of 15.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

Diversified Healthcare Trust stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.72. 1,322,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,031,291. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.12. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $1.94 and a 12-month high of $4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 11.63 and a current ratio of 11.63. The stock has a market cap of $654.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.23.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 28th. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on DHC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location.

