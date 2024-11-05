DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.40), Zacks reports. DMC Global had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $152.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. DMC Global updated its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS.

DMC Global Price Performance

NASDAQ BOOM traded down $1.07 on Tuesday, hitting $8.77. 155,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,122. DMC Global has a 1-year low of $8.70 and a 1-year high of $19.73. The company has a market cap of $175.75 million, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.06.

Get DMC Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BOOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of DMC Global from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of DMC Global in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

DMC Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of engineered products and various solutions for the construction, energy, industrial processing, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building products, including exterior and interior framing systems, curtain walls, windows, doors, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, entrance systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and thermally broken steel, aluminum windows and doors, and wood doors and windows.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DMC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DMC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.