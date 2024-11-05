Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.05-1.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.4-7.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.44 billion. Dollar Tree also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 1.050-1.150 EPS.

Dollar Tree Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of DLTR traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $66.81. The stock had a trading volume of 7,108,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,239,260. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Dollar Tree has a 52 week low of $60.81 and a 52 week high of $151.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.57 and a 200 day moving average of $96.01. The company has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.87.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.37). Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a positive return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on DLTR shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.53.

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.27 per share, for a total transaction of $150,194.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,616.21. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Further Reading

