Donaldson Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,894 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge by 4,120.0% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,571,669 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $185,655,000 after buying an additional 4,463,335 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new stake in Enbridge in the first quarter valued at about $152,843,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Enbridge by 12.8% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 32,531,675 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,157,802,000 after buying an additional 3,693,495 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Enbridge by 66.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,044,864 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $327,172,000 after buying an additional 3,624,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Enbridge by 11.3% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 21,664,748 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $818,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203,123 shares during the period. 54.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENB opened at $40.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.76 and a 1-year high of $42.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.05.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 13.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.676 per share. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 121.76%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

