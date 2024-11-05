Donaldson Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,894 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge by 4,120.0% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,571,669 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $185,655,000 after buying an additional 4,463,335 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new stake in Enbridge in the first quarter valued at about $152,843,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Enbridge by 12.8% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 32,531,675 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,157,802,000 after buying an additional 3,693,495 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Enbridge by 66.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,044,864 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $327,172,000 after buying an additional 3,624,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Enbridge by 11.3% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 21,664,748 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $818,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203,123 shares during the period. 54.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Enbridge Stock Performance
ENB opened at $40.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.76 and a 1-year high of $42.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.05.
Enbridge Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.676 per share. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 121.76%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Enbridge
Enbridge Profile
Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Enbridge
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Intel: Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Carnival or Royal Caribbean—Which Cruise Stock Has More Upside?
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Summit Therapeutics: Is Their Lung Cancer Drug a Game Changer?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).
Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.