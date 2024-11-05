Donaldson Capital Management LLC Has $205,000 Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter valued at $669,326,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 1,020.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 806,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,937,000 after acquiring an additional 734,849 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in McKesson by 3,621.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 349,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,572,000 after acquiring an additional 340,007 shares during the last quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter valued at $97,510,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in McKesson by 581.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 151,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,776,000 after acquiring an additional 129,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $656.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Leerink Partners lowered their price target on shares of McKesson from $665.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of McKesson from $660.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $531.00 target price (down from $603.00) on shares of McKesson in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $610.86.

McKesson Trading Down 0.1 %

MCK opened at $525.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $511.62 and its 200-day moving average is $550.62. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $431.35 and a 1-year high of $637.51. The company has a market cap of $68.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.44.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.67. McKesson had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 242.57%. The business had revenue of $79.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 31.92 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 12.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total transaction of $2,105,808.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,094,604.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

