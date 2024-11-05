Donaldson Capital Management LLC Sells 76 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,044 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Oracle from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Oracle from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.52.

Oracle Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE ORCL opened at $169.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $164.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $99.26 and a 52 week high of $178.61. The company has a market capitalization of $469.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 171.38% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.24%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,076,685. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 42.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

