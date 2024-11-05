Donaldson Capital Management LLC Trims Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,186 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 210.9% in the 2nd quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

GOVT stock opened at $22.77 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.24 and a 200-day moving average of $22.86.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0629 per share. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

