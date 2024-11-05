Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.15 and last traded at $27.66, with a volume of 80872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Dorian LPG in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Dorian LPG Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.21.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The shipping company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.17). Dorian LPG had a net margin of 47.87% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The company had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Dorian LPG Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. Dorian LPG’s payout ratio is currently 16.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dorian LPG

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 23.2% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 266,875 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,264,000 after acquiring an additional 50,200 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Dorian LPG by 844.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 224,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,653,000 after purchasing an additional 201,134 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,133,837 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $82,067,000 after purchasing an additional 305,818 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG in the 1st quarter worth approximately $815,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,063,865 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,640,000 after buying an additional 132,542 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

