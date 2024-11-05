Douglas Elliman (DOUG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Douglas Elliman to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $285.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.43 million. Douglas Elliman had a negative return on equity of 20.11% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. On average, analysts expect Douglas Elliman to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Douglas Elliman Trading Up 1.5 %

Douglas Elliman stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.07. The stock had a trading volume of 503,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,036. The stock has a market cap of $190.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.34. Douglas Elliman has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $3.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.53.

Douglas Elliman Company Profile

Douglas Elliman Inc owns Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, operating as a residential brokerage company in the United States with operations in New York, Florida, California, Texas, Colorado, Nevada, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, DC In addition, Douglas Elliman sources, uses and invests in early-stage, disruptive property technology (“PropTech”) solutions and companies and provides other real estate services, including development marketing, property management and settlement and escrow services in select markets.

