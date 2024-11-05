Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.690-1.730 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.670. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Douglas Emmett also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.69-1.73 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.29.

Shares of Douglas Emmett stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.00. 1,620,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,646,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 5.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.71 and a beta of 1.10. Douglas Emmett has a 12-month low of $10.76 and a 12-month high of $19.27.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.37). Douglas Emmett had a negative return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $245.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is -361.90%.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

