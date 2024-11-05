Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Shares Acquired by AlphaCentric Advisors LLC

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) by 55.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 201,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 71,500 shares during the quarter. Dynavax Technologies accounts for about 1.7% of AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $2,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 175.5% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 291.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 44.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the second quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the second quarter valued at $182,000. 96.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DVAX opened at $11.79 on Tuesday. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $15.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 13.18 and a current ratio of 14.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.19 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.22.

Dynavax Technologies ( NASDAQ:DVAX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $73.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

DVAX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

