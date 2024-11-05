Dynex Trading Down 10.9% Over Last 7 Days (DNX)

Dynex (DNX) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 5th. In the last week, Dynex has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar. Dynex has a market capitalization of $27.96 million and approximately $656,970.48 worth of Dynex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000414 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Dynex Profile

Dynex launched on October 15th, 2022. Dynex’s total supply is 97,301,802 coins and its circulating supply is 97,301,704 coins. Dynex’s official message board is dynexcoin.medium.com. Dynex’s official website is dynexcoin.org. Dynex’s official Twitter account is @dynexcoin.

Dynex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dynex (DNX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Users are able to generate DNX through the process of mining. Dynex has a current supply of 97,277,636.62792866. The last known price of Dynex is 0.27150708 USD and is down -5.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $581,035.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dynexcoin.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynex using one of the exchanges listed above.

