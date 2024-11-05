Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.170-1.210 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.170. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Easterly Government Properties also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.150-1.170 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DEA shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties Price Performance

Easterly Government Properties Dividend Announcement

DEA stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.22. The stock had a trading volume of 596,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,873. Easterly Government Properties has a 52-week low of $10.62 and a 52-week high of $14.52. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.79 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.02%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is presently 557.92%.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.