Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.170-1.210 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.170. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Easterly Government Properties also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.150-1.170 EPS.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DEA shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.02%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is presently 557.92%.
Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.
