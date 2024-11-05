Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:EVG)

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0792 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st.
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE EVG opened at $11.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.97. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $11.45.
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Company Profile
