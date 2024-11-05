Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Downgraded by Raymond James to “Market Perform”

Raymond James downgraded shares of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EDIT. Bank of America raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Editas Medicine from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Editas Medicine from $27.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on Editas Medicine from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Editas Medicine from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.91.

Shares of EDIT opened at $2.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $237.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.52. Editas Medicine has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $11.69.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.75). Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 62.61% and a negative net margin of 288.59%. The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.55) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 98.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine will post -2.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Editas Medicine by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,459,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,486,000 after purchasing an additional 223,012 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 50.0% in the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 675,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,555,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,483,000 after buying an additional 93,740 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 7,174 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine in the 1st quarter worth $988,000. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis; and reni-cel, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

