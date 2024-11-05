eHealth (EHTH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.30) per share for the quarter. eHealth has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.38). eHealth had a negative net margin of 6.32% and a negative return on equity of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $65.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.79 million. On average, analysts expect eHealth to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
eHealth Price Performance
Shares of EHTH opened at $5.00 on Tuesday. eHealth has a 52 week low of $3.58 and a 52 week high of $9.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.63.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EHTH. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on eHealth from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of eHealth from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.
View Our Latest Analysis on eHealth
eHealth Company Profile
eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Employer and Individual. The Medicare segment offers sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans, which includes Medicare advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans to Medicare-eligible customers including but not limited to, dental, and vision insurance, as well as advertising program for marketing and other services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than eHealth
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Medicare Advantage Costs Surge: How These 2 Insurers Are Thriving
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Mobileye’s Recovery Steadily Gains Traction with Novel AI
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Options Traders Bet Big on These 3 Tech Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.