Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.250-1.300 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.2 billion-$4.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.2 billion. Emerson Electric also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.850-6.050 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EMR. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.53.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR opened at $109.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.89 billion, a PE ratio of 36.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.86. Emerson Electric has a one year low of $83.10 and a one year high of $119.53.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 70.47%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

