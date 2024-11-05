Endeavour Mining (EDV) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect Endeavour Mining to post earnings of C$0.84 per share for the quarter.
Endeavour Mining Stock Performance
Shares of EDV opened at C$30.70 on Tuesday. Endeavour Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$21.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$34.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$31.18. The firm has a market cap of C$7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.70 and a beta of 0.92.
Endeavour Mining Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.561 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. Endeavour Mining’s payout ratio is -112.00%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Endeavour Mining
Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It primarily holds a portfolio of projects in Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire, Senegal, and Mali. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.
