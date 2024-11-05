Enigma (ENG) Hits Market Capitalization of $131,704.67

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 5th. One Enigma token can currently be bought for $0.0090 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Enigma has a total market capitalization of $131,704.67 and approximately $141,892.09 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Enigma has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Enigma Profile

Enigma was first traded on September 11th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,891,102 tokens. Enigma’s official website is enigma.co. The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Enigma is https://reddit.com/r/enigmaproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users’ shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events.

Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma’s network.”

Buying and Selling Enigma

