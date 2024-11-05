Enpro (NYSE:NPO) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.750-7.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 7.270. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Enpro Stock Performance

Enpro stock opened at $146.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 72.59 and a beta of 1.41. Enpro has a 12-month low of $116.43 and a 12-month high of $176.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $271.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.90 million. Enpro had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Enpro will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enpro Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. Enpro’s payout ratio is presently 59.41%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Enpro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enpro news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 1,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total value of $232,292.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 604 shares in the company, valued at $90,636.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Enpro

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

